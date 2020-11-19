Mangoes with chicken spice is a thing and Mzansi is shook

Although rapper AKA may be surprised and somewhat grossed out by his girlfriend’s – Nelli Tembe – most recent cravings, Durban natives totally understand why she would find herself missing the taste of mango slices covered in chicken spice.

The rapper sparked a conversation about unique food combos when he tweeted that he was traumatised by Tembe eating mangoes with chicken spice, which was a normal part of her childhood.

My girl just told me she would eat Mangoes with Robertson’s Chicken Spice as a child. I’m traumatized. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 17, 2020

His followers chimed in to let him know that this was totally normal.

My brother, that’s the design in Durban… it’s waaaaaay toooo iconic — Nivo™ (@LifeOfNivo) November 17, 2020

Prolly Nelspruit — All Black ???? All Day ???????? (@thabiso_mbuli) November 17, 2020

That’s atcher mos ????‍♂️what’s the use of you being traumatized? pic.twitter.com/6SEokN8e3x — Mobhori???????? (@SIKHONYWANE) November 17, 2020

We do it with mangoes that ain’t ripe mixture of Rajah and vinigar ???????? — ????????South Africans First ????????✊ (@MissB20_10) November 17, 2020

Fellow Durbanite and new mom, Minnie Dlamini, even stepped up to defend the snack.

Tell him Mrs Jones???? — SANDY C (@SANDY_CSA) November 17, 2020

This got people talking about some foods from Durban that they loved, that others may not be so fond of:

Ushatini

Ushatini can only be described as the Zulu version of salsa. The combination of chopped onions, tomato and green chillies or pepper, with a dash of vinegar, is often served as a side dish to be enjoyed with pap and meat.

Bunny chow

Bunny chows are known the world over as a dish that is specific to South Africa, and Kwa-Zulu Natal to be exact. However, if you want the real deal, Durbanites advise that you head over to Sunrise Chip ‘n Ranch, also known as Johnny’s Rotis and you bring a friend to help you finish the generous portions.

Murukku

Due to Durban’s large Indian population, a number of the dishes enjoyed by people in the province originated in the subcontinent.

Murukku is one such dish. It is a savoury, crunchy snack that derives its name from the Tamil word for “twisted”, which refers to its shape.

Pineapples with curry spice

Spicy fruits seem to be a favourite in Durban because when they’re not covering their mangoes in spice, they’re giving their pineapples the same treatment with a dash of vinegar.

