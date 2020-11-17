How to get into Rosebank’s MESH Club

Situated in the heart of Rosebank, Johannesburg, MESH Club is an ultra-trendy spot for business travellers, entrepreneurs, creatives and those who make things happen.

The club has a membership that helps all the people mentioned above have a spot to meet, work, network, have lunch and even kick back after a hard day’s work.

It hosted a media luncheon to reconnect with media professionals on 12 October, in a time where the pandemic disrupted not just accessibility but physical communication as well.

After a walkabout around the facilitates, it was easy to see why the space was a great fit for work professionals.

From the lush dark tones in some of the boardrooms, to the light coming in from statement furniture pieces. There was enough room and privacy in each boardroom and office at your disposals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MESH (@meshclub)



We relished the Joburg weather over some great food and drinks by Mix Bar Joburg while overlooking the city’s skyline.

We started our meal with tuna ceviche and a gourmet Caesar salad that was served with a banana rum old fashioned. The highlight for us was the tuna. It was delectable and perfectly portioned with a corn salad.

The next dish we couldn’t keep our hands off was the Indian-inspired chicken poppadum dish. It was packed with flavour, beautifully paired with some onion and cabbage and a New York sour cocktail.

There was also the beef dish, which was served medium rare (how it should be), with possibly the most smoothest mash I have ever tried. Occupying it with pickled onions and thinly sliced baby marrow, with an espresso martini.

The cocktails were great on their own. However, they did overpower some of the dishes. The food would have been better with just wine.

The espresso martini or New York sour was kind of a perfect ending as a dessert.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.