Nando’s Malaysia heats up SA Twitter

Nando’s Malaysia trended in South Africa on Tuesday night for its competition to win a free Nando’s voucher. It asked the public to get 0 retweets and 0 likes on a quote tweet of its original tweet and picture.

Nando’s South Africa responded to the ad with: “Yhu! Waze wayenza indaba la ekhaya“, meaning “you even made the news here at home”.

Yhu! Waze wayenza indaba la ekhaya ???? https://t.co/OULUb1iQko — NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 11, 2020





South Africans were left wondering when Nando’s SA would follow suit with a local competition.

You think you smart, tryna win your own competition. We are liking your tweet ???????????? pic.twitter.com/eAJFtYyQdg — Sthugen (@Sthugen) November 11, 2020

Those who entered the Nando’s Malaysia competition would like some sort of compensation for all the effort they put in.

You guys must compensate us umzala wakho usilwise sodwa la ekhaya pic.twitter.com/PricPydmsH — Anele (@ace_anele) November 11, 2020





Nandi your twin sister deceived us in mzansi, I won, can I please come and collect my chicken from ya pic.twitter.com/wfqSuP6UpY — capermaster (@NduhMaster) November 11, 2020

When @NandosSA start with their competition can we please not sabotage one another pic.twitter.com/vDRVjHzUkB — Lubanzuthando (@strikeer007) November 11, 2020



