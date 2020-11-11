Food and Drink 11.11.2020 02:40 pm

Nando’s Malaysia heats up SA Twitter

Citizen reporter
Nando’s Malaysia heats up SA Twitter

Nandos Malaysia tweet. Picture: Twitter, Screenshot @NandosMY

Will Nando’s SA follow suit with a local competition?

Nando’s Malaysia trended in South Africa on Tuesday night for its competition to win a free Nando’s voucher. It asked the public to get 0 retweets and 0 likes on a quote tweet of its original tweet and picture.

Nando’s South Africa responded to the ad with: “Yhu! Waze wayenza indaba la ekhaya“, meaning “you even made the news here at home”.


South Africans were left wondering when Nando’s SA would follow suit with a local competition.

Those who entered the Nando’s Malaysia competition would like some sort of compensation for all the effort they put in.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

Read Today's edition