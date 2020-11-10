Food and Drink 10.11.2020 03:40 pm

Yes, black chickens exist, and Twitter is egg-cited

Picture: Twitter @kgadiyabana

They originate in Indonesia and are thought to have magical powers.

Cooking black chicken?? Yes, this apparently a thing, according to one Twitter user asking how to cook one.

Not sure where this Twitter user purchased a black chicken but black chickens do exist and they are called ayam cemani, a rare breed. Their internal organs, feathers, skin and beak are all black.

They originate in Indonesia, are thought to have magical powers and are quite expensive to buy, Farminence reported. Ayam cemanis are kept in small populations and can be found in the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and the US.


The black chicken, raw and cut into pieces, was compared to as “dinosaur meat” while others thought the chicken died from poisoning.



One person suggested that she had to bleach the chicken first before she cooked it. With the way to cook this black chicken becoming a hot topic, some tweeps shared screenshots of black chicken prices in Japan and the US.



Happily, Ntsako Baloyi – who appeared on an episode of Come Dine With Me South Africa – shared a way to cook a black chicken. He suggested that it should be slow cooked for four hours with ingredients such as onion, peppers, tomato paste and chicken broth.


Sandisiwe Mbhele

