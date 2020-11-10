Yes, black chickens exist, and Twitter is egg-cited

Cooking black chicken?? Yes, this apparently a thing, according to one Twitter user asking how to cook one.

Not sure where this Twitter user purchased a black chicken but black chickens do exist and they are called ayam cemani, a rare breed. Their internal organs, feathers, skin and beak are all black.

They originate in Indonesia, are thought to have magical powers and are quite expensive to buy, Farminence reported. Ayam cemanis are kept in small populations and can be found in the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and the US.

Guys help, ways to cook black chicken. pic.twitter.com/EPKEMQmdmL — ausi Patty (@kgadiyabana) November 6, 2020





The black chicken, raw and cut into pieces, was compared to as “dinosaur meat” while others thought the chicken died from poisoning.

Where did u eat dinosaur meat ? pic.twitter.com/pRL8gf4EpH — ausi Patty (@kgadiyabana) November 6, 2020





Chicken probably died by poison pic.twitter.com/sIbrPxWBv4 — JackoHolic (@Jack_Mutsila) November 6, 2020



One person suggested that she had to bleach the chicken first before she cooked it. With the way to cook this black chicken becoming a hot topic, some tweeps shared screenshots of black chicken prices in Japan and the US.

Pour bleach first pic.twitter.com/rVgjTZzuf5 — ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) November 6, 2020





$400 x 15.61

= R6244 Did you serious buy that chicken at that price, or you bought a South African black chicken, because countries like Japan and the US, they value the black chicken???? pic.twitter.com/r8w9GARCXo — Cebo (@chiefcebo_) November 6, 2020



Happily, Ntsako Baloyi – who appeared on an episode of Come Dine With Me South Africa – shared a way to cook a black chicken. He suggested that it should be slow cooked for four hours with ingredients such as onion, peppers, tomato paste and chicken broth.

Slow cook it for 4 hours with onion, garlic, bell peppers, ginger, tomato paste, paprika, salt, white pepper, cumin, coriander, a dash of crushed chili and some chicken broth. Great infused flavours. — Ntsako Baloyi (@Mr_NtsakoBaloyi) November 7, 2020





Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.