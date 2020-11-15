Delicious vegan scramble wrap recipe

The Kind Kitchen chef Jay Mac has been serving vegan food for the longest time and as vegan food has grown the eatery has become popular too.

He has provided his delicious vegan scramble recipe.

Chef Jay Mac’s Scramble Wrap

Ingredients

For the scramble

350g tofu

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp black salt

¼ teaspoon black or white pepper

½ teaspoon coriander powder

1 tsp nutritional yeast

For the Filling

A handful of grated vegan mozzarella

¼ cup cashew cream

A handful of chopped baby spinach or kale

1 rasher vegan bacon

1 tsp tamari or soy sauce

1 tbs oil

1 butternut wrap

1 sheet tin foil/wax paper about the size of the wrap.



Method

In a large bowl, scramble all the scramble ingredients with your hands or a fork then set aside in a sealable container. Place the wrap in a lightly oiled pan and heat on both sides for about 3-5min until slightly golden brown then remove and place onto tin foil adding grated cheese. Heat pan with oil and add the bacon and slightly crisp it by adding the tamari. Cook on each side for about a minute.

Place the bacon over the cheese on the wrap.

Place half the scramble mix onto a warm pan and scramble for about 2min until the

scramble turns bright yellow. Now add the spinach and sauté for another minute.

Reduce heat and add the cashew cream and cook for about 30 seconds. Add scramble to the readymade wrap then fold wrap up with the tinfoil.

Cut in half and place the open ends, face down onto a hot pan to allow the cheese to melt and seal the ends. Serve with a side of avo, cashew cream or jalapeno cream cheese.

To watch Jay Mac demo this dish, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnf3yBh3XsU&feature=youtu.be

