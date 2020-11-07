Mini raspberry tartlets recipe that is simple and tasty too

Capsicum Culinary Studio’s has provided a dessert recipe that will get your creative juices flowing with this easy recipe for raspberry tartlets.

Ingredients

For the pastry

• 175g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

• 2 tbsp icing sugar

• 100g butter, chilled, cut into small pieces

• 1 free-range egg, beaten

(If you’re short on time, use shop-bought tartlet cases)

For the crème pâtissière

• 150ml whole milk

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 25g caster sugar

• 25g plain flour

• 1 free-range egg

• 75ml double cream

For the topping

• 4 tbsp raspberry jam

• 450g raspberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C

To make the pastry, put the flour, icing sugar and butter in a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Add the egg and blend again until it is just combined and forms a ball.

Dust a work surface with flour and tip the dough onto it. Roll the pastry out with a rolling pin. Cut it into eight rounds a little bigger than the tins (as you will need to line the sides also).

Line each tin with a disc of pastry and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes.

To bake blind, prick the pastry bases, line the tins with baking parchment, fill with baking beans and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Carefully remove the beans and paper and return the bases to the oven for 5 minutes, until cooked and a pale golden-brown. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, to make the crème pâtissière put the milk and vanilla in a saucepan. Heat until it is just scalding.

Put the sugar, flour and egg in a mixing bowl and whisk. Pour in half the hot milk and whisk until smooth. Pour in the remaining hot milk.

Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over a low heat, stirring all the time, until very thick – this could take about 2–3 minutes.

Pour into a bowl, cover with cling film and chill in the fridge until cold. Once cold, pour in the double cream, while whisking constantly. Spoon the crème pâtissière into the tart cases and chill in the fridge.

To make the glaze, heat the jam in a saucepan with a tablespoon of water and whisk to combine. Strain the liquid through a sieve into a small bowl.

Arrange the raspberries standing upright on the crème pâtissière and brush the warm glaze over the top.

