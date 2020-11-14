Burfee a sweet end to your Diwali celebrations

Kriya Gangiah has more of her must-try recipes to share, this time her burfee perfect for Diwali.

Burfee

Ingredients:

500 gram powdered milk

1 cup fresh cream

290 gram Nestle dessert and cooking cream

1¼ cup icing sugar

¼ cup butter

2 tbsp ground almond

1 tsp cardamom

¼ tsp rose essence

Method:

1. Add fresh cream, Nestle cream, butter and icing sugar to a large saucepan and heat on low to medium heat.

2. Use a whisk and mix well. Once mixture starts bubbling remove from heat

3. Sift the powdered milk and add to the cream mixture. Use a whisk and mix well. Ensure that there are no lumps

4. Mix in the cardamom, rose essence and ground almond

5. You can pat the mixture into a square dish lined with cling wrap and refrigerate and cut into squares after 2 hours or transfer the mixture into a bowl, refrigerate for 2 hours and then mould into desired shapes

