Burfee a sweet end to your Diwali celebrations

Citizen reporter
Kriya Gangiah burfee recipe. Photo: Supplied

Burfee/burfi recipe to try this Diwali.

Kriya Gangiah has more of her must-try recipes to share, this time her burfee perfect for Diwali.

Burfee

Ingredients:
500 gram powdered milk
1 cup fresh cream
290 gram Nestle dessert and cooking cream
1¼ cup icing sugar
¼ cup butter
2 tbsp ground almond
1 tsp cardamom
¼ tsp rose essence

Method:
1. Add fresh cream, Nestle cream, butter and icing sugar to a large saucepan and heat on low to medium heat.
2. Use a whisk and mix well. Once mixture starts bubbling remove from heat
3. Sift the powdered milk and add to the cream mixture. Use a whisk and mix well. Ensure that there are no lumps
4. Mix in the cardamom, rose essence and ground almond
5. You can pat the mixture into a square dish lined with cling wrap and refrigerate and cut into squares after 2 hours or transfer the mixture into a bowl, refrigerate for 2 hours and then mould into desired shapes

