Lamb curry and potatoes recipes for all occasions

Radio and television personality Kriya Gangiah has shared her must-try recipes including this classic lamb curry recipe.

Lamb Curry

Ingredients:

1 kg lamb on the bone (cut into bite sized pieces)

2 large onions (finely sliced)

2 cinnamon sticks

2 bay leaves

1 tomato (chopped into small cubes or grated)

1 sachet tomato paste

¼ cup cooking oil

3 – 4 medium-sized potatoes

1 tsp ginger/garlic paste

salt to taste

1 ½ to 2 teaspoons chilli powder (or more)

2 teaspoons curry powder (add more if you prefer a stronger/pungent curry)

1 teaspoon Cumin powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 green chillies (slit)

1 sprig curry leaves

¼ bunch chopped coriander (to garnish)

Method:

1. Braise onion in oil until golden brown.

2. Add ginger/garlic paste and stir. Then add washed and drained meat.

3. Add chilli powder, curry powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, cinnamon sticks and bay leaves. Toss until meat is well coated.

4. Add salt and allow to ‘fry’ on a low heat for at least 10 minutes, tossing at intervals.

5. Add tomatoes and tomato paste and allow to cook until tomatoes are softened. Then add potatoes and a bit of water (1/2 cup or more) and allow to cook on medium to low heat until potatoes cooked.

