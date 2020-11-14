Must try Diwali vada recipe

Kriya Gangiah is a jack of all trades, the radio and television presenter has shared some of her favourite meals ahead of the Diwali celebration on 14 November.

Vada

Ingredients:

2 cups/500ml yellow lentils

2 medium onion finely chopped

6 dry chillies soaked in warm water

8 green chillies finely chopped

2 tbsp ground cumin

1/2 cup chopped fresh coriander

1/2 cup chopped spring onion

2 tsp salt

vegetable oil for deep-frying

Method:

1. Soak the split peas overnight

2. The next day rinse the split peas a few times and drain all the excess water

3. Place the split peas in a food processor and pulse until it resembles a fine paste. It should not be runny

4. Take a little paste and roll it into a ball, if it rolls easily then it is ground to the right consistency

5. Transfer the split peas to a large bowl and mix in all the other ingredients. Ensure it is mixed well. The ingredients should stick to the ground split peas, that also confirms the consistency is correct

6. Take a small amount of the mixture and roll into a ball. Flatten in your palms and make a small indent in the centre

7. Place the circle on a spoon and gently place in the heated oil. Fry on medium heat. The insides will not cook if it browns too quickly. Flip over when the bottom is brown. Do not attempt to flip it over if it is not fully brown as it will crack

8. Remove with a slotted spoon, draining the excess oil. Place in a bowl lined with paper towels. Serve hot

