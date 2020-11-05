Harvard takes a seat at Siba’s table

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana has added another impressive feather to her cap.

The Siba’s Table host has become a case study at Harvard Business School. Announcing the news on her Instagram page, she said this was the biggest milestone of her career.

She said: “They have been doing a case study on my food career, being an entrepreneur, a woman and a pioneer in the culinary world locally and globally against all odds.”

Siba says the institution approached her earlier this year and that they have been doing a case study on her food for about two years. Her case study was lectured for the first time this week to their MBA students.

“I was their special guest together with my team, business associates and family. It was so surreal hearing top minds analysing my brand and business from their own eyes and still feels like a dream to be part of academic literature at Harvard.”

Due to Covid-19, the chef was unable to lecture physically in the United States so it was done virtually.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.