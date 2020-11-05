Lorna Maseko wins culinary icon award, Maps’ Buns Out still best burger joint

The Luxe Restaurant Awards 2020, celebrating the best in food and hospitality, made sure to salute an industry battered by the Covid-19 lockdown.
The Hospitality Counsel hosted their annual prestige awards on 3 November in collaboration with media personality’s Bonang Mathebe champagne brand, House of BNG, at the Rockstar Penthouse in Houghton Hotel.
With categories ranging from the best fine dining restaurants to the best burger joints in South Africa, it may come as no surprise that Maps Maponyane’s, Buns Out won Best Burger Joint of the Year.
The burger joint was named as one of the best burger restaurants in the world by Bloomberg in February this year. The burger restaurant has only been in business for a year and Maponyane, who wasn’t able to make it to the award show, said he was super proud of his team.
Another celebrity who won big was Lorna Maseko. She took the coveted South Africa’s Culinary Icon of the Year award.
The former Top Billing presenter has has also released a cookbook, appeared on her own cooking show on SABC 3, The Hostess With Lorna Maseko, and even has her own restaurant, Bread Basket, in Johannesburg.
Accepting the award, Maseko said the moment was magical and thanked organisers for the intimate evening.
Seventy-five leading industry figures won awards, including Chantel Dartnall of Restaurant Mosaic who won Chef and Restaurant of the Year.
Rest of the winners:
Restaurant of The Year: Restaurant Mosaic
Chef of The Year: Chantel Dartnall
New Restaurant of The Year: Aurum
Style Award: Ethos
Icon Award: Lorna Maseko
Culinary Media Personality of The Year: Chef Nti
Culinary Innovation Award: Gate
Culinary Rising Star: The Lazy Makoti
Lifetime Achievement Award: David Higgs
African Restaurant of The Year: Taste Kitchen
Burger Joint of The Year: Buns Out
Café of The Year: Tin Roof Café
Coffee Shop of The Year :Vintage Coffee
Country Restaurant of The Year: Almost Orange
Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year: La Colombe
Food Truck of The Year: The Filthy Moustache
Service Excellence Award: Marble
Sustainability Award: Grei
Wine Service Award: Moses Magwaza
Wine List of The Year: Restaurant Mosaic
