Lorna Maseko wins culinary icon award, Maps’ Buns Out still best burger joint

The Luxe Restaurant Awards 2020, celebrating the best in food and hospitality, made sure to salute an industry battered by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Hospitality Counsel hosted their annual prestige awards on 3 November in collaboration with media personality’s Bonang Mathebe champagne brand, House of BNG, at the Rockstar Penthouse in Houghton Hotel.

With categories ranging from the best fine dining restaurants to the best burger joints in South Africa, it may come as no surprise that Maps Maponyane’s, Buns Out won Best Burger Joint of the Year.

The burger joint was named as one of the best burger restaurants in the world by Bloomberg in February this year. The burger restaurant has only been in business for a year and Maponyane, who wasn’t able to make it to the award show, said he was super proud of his team.

Another celebrity who won big was Lorna Maseko. She took the coveted South Africa’s Culinary Icon of the Year award.

The former Top Billing presenter has has also released a cookbook, appeared on her own cooking show on SABC 3, The Hostess With Lorna Maseko, and even has her own restaurant, Bread Basket, in Johannesburg.

Accepting the award, Maseko said the moment was magical and thanked organisers for the intimate evening.





Seventy-five leading industry figures won awards, including Chantel Dartnall of Restaurant Mosaic who won Chef and Restaurant of the Year.

Rest of the winners:

Restaurant of The Year: Restaurant Mosaic

Chef of The Year: Chantel Dartnall

New Restaurant of The Year: Aurum

Style Award: Ethos

Icon Award: Lorna Maseko

Culinary Media Personality of The Year: Chef Nti

Culinary Innovation Award: Gate

Culinary Rising Star: The Lazy Makoti

Lifetime Achievement Award: David Higgs

African Restaurant of The Year: Taste Kitchen

Burger Joint of The Year: Buns Out

Café of The Year: Tin Roof Café

Coffee Shop of The Year :Vintage Coffee

Country Restaurant of The Year: Almost Orange

Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year: La Colombe

Food Truck of The Year: The Filthy Moustache

Service Excellence Award: Marble

Sustainability Award: Grei

Wine Service Award: Moses Magwaza

Wine List of The Year: Restaurant Mosaic

