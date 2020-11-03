If you can stand the heat, Capsicum wants to give you a chef bursary

Aspiring chefs or those looking for a complete change in career, Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Chef Talent Scout competition may be something for you.

Capsicum is giving away six bursaries, with a combined value of R740,000. One winner will receive the ultimate prize of a three-year bursary for the school’s Advanced Culinary Arts Programme valued at R200 000.

The other five one-year bursaries are for a professional chef programme or professional patisserie programme. They will be awarded to regional finalists to study at one of Capsicum’s six campuses across the country – Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

To enter, contestants need to make a sweet or savoury dish using a red capsicum pepper or any other red ingredient. Then they need to take a really good photo of the plated dish, upload it onto their Instagram page, tagging @Capsicumcooking and using the hashtag #CapsicumTalent. Entrants must be 17 years or older.

The competition closes at midnight on Monday, 30 November 2020, with the names of the 10 finalists from each region announced on Wednesday, 9 December.

Then the ultimate cook-offs will take place from 21 January 2021, at a Capsicum campus closest to them, and the final two cook-offs take place at the Rosebank campus on 6 February 2021.

