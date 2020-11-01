Cool down with this watermelon and strawberry sorbert

Hot summer weather needs cool icy recipes and this watermelon and strawberries sobert is perfect for any hot day.

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 cups cubed seedless watermelon

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled

1 tablespoon fresh mint minced (optional)

Method

Bring water and sugar to the boil in a small heavy saucepan. Cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Place watermelon, strawberries and sugar syrup in a blender. Cover and process for 2-3 minutes or until smooth. Strain and discard seeds and pulp. Transfer puree to a deep plastic container or dish. Freeze for 1 hour or until edges begin to firm. Stir in mint. Freeze 2 hours longer or until firm. Just before serving, transfer to a blender; cover and process for 2-3 minutes or until smooth.

This article first appeared in Living and Loving and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.