Food and Drink 1.11.2020 10:00 am

Cool down with this watermelon and strawberry sorbert

Citizen reporter
Cool down with this watermelon and strawberry sorbert

Watermelon sorbet. Photo: iStock

Watermelon and strawberry sorbet recipe without an ice cream maker.

Hot summer weather needs cool icy recipes and this watermelon and strawberries sobert is perfect for any hot day.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • 2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint minced (optional)

Method

  1. Bring water and sugar to the boil in a small heavy saucepan. Cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
  2. Place watermelon, strawberries and sugar syrup in a blender. Cover and process for 2-3 minutes or until smooth.
  3. Strain and discard seeds and pulp.
  4. Transfer puree to a deep plastic container or dish.
  5. Freeze for 1 hour or until edges begin to firm.
  6. Stir in mint. Freeze 2 hours longer or until firm.
  7. Just before serving, transfer to a blender; cover and process for 2-3 minutes or until smooth.

This article first appeared in Living and Loving and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition