Food and Drink 31.10.2020 12:00 pm

Delicious chargrilled chicken salad recipe with avocado and peppers

Citizen reporter
Delicious chargrilled chicken salad recipe with avocado and peppers

Chargrilled chicken salad. Photo: iStock

A chargrilled chicken recipe that has some added love of avocado, eggs and mixed salad leaves.

This chargrilled chicken salad is a great summer recipe and can be made vegetarian to, by removing the chicken.

Ingredients
1 shop-bought rotisserie chicken, skinned and boned
Ina Paarman’s Cajun Spice
1 x 250 g Ina Paarman’s Char-grilled Peppers
4 extra large eggs, at room temperature
freshly ground black pepper
1 pack mixed salad leaves
1 red onion, finely sliced into rings
1 ripe avocado
Ina Paarman’s Lemon & Black Pepper Seasoning
Ina Paarman’s Honey Mustard Dressing

Method

Skin and bone the chicken into bite-size pieces and shred the meat. Season with Cajun Spice.

Pour half the vinaigrette from the Peppers over the chicken and allow to marinate for a few hours or overnight.

Bring 4 cups (1 litre) water to a boil in a smallish saucepan.

Gently lower eggs into water and boil for exactly 7 minutes for medium-set yolks. Immediately transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water and chill until cold, about 5 minutes.

Peel eggs, cut in half and season with freshly ground black pepper.

Line a platter with green salad leaves.

Top with chicken, drained pepper strips, eggs, sliced onion and slices of avocado brushed with some remaining marinade from peppers and seasoned with Lemon & Black Pepper Seasoning.

Grilled chicken with dressing. Photo: iStock

Drizzle with Honey Mustard Dressing.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition