Delicious chargrilled chicken salad recipe with avocado and peppers

This chargrilled chicken salad is a great summer recipe and can be made vegetarian to, by removing the chicken.

Ingredients

1 shop-bought rotisserie chicken, skinned and boned

Ina Paarman’s Cajun Spice

1 x 250 g Ina Paarman’s Char-grilled Peppers

4 extra large eggs, at room temperature

freshly ground black pepper

1 pack mixed salad leaves

1 red onion, finely sliced into rings

1 ripe avocado

Ina Paarman’s Lemon & Black Pepper Seasoning

Ina Paarman’s Honey Mustard Dressing

Method

Skin and bone the chicken into bite-size pieces and shred the meat. Season with Cajun Spice.

Pour half the vinaigrette from the Peppers over the chicken and allow to marinate for a few hours or overnight.

Bring 4 cups (1 litre) water to a boil in a smallish saucepan.

Gently lower eggs into water and boil for exactly 7 minutes for medium-set yolks. Immediately transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water and chill until cold, about 5 minutes.

Peel eggs, cut in half and season with freshly ground black pepper.

Line a platter with green salad leaves.

Top with chicken, drained pepper strips, eggs, sliced onion and slices of avocado brushed with some remaining marinade from peppers and seasoned with Lemon & Black Pepper Seasoning.

Drizzle with Honey Mustard Dressing.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

