LUNCH IDEA: Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida’s Chicken Curry

Miss South Africa and Limpopo native Shudufhadzo Musida has become the new Miss South Africa.

The gorgeous 24-year-old has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Why not try her delicious and easy Chicken Curry recipe today and celebrate the new Miss South Africa!

The recipe consists of ingredients such as coriander, tomato paste, cream, garam masala and garlic.

You can serve this Chicken Curry with naan or basmati rice.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter,divided into separate pieces

1kg boneless/skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size chunks

1 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp cayenne pepper

340g chopped tomatoes

100g tomato paste

2 cups cream

salt & pepper

Coriander for garnishing

Method

Melt 2 tbsp butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat and then add batches of the chicken stirring so each side is browned. They do not need to be fully cooked all the way through. Set aside when done.

Melt another 2 tbsp butter in the pan over medium heat, add the onion and cook until it starts to soften and go translucent (about 3 minutes). Add the garlic, garam masala, ginger, chilli powder, cumin, and cayenne and stir to combine. Cook for about 45 seconds before adding the tomatoes and tomato paste.

Bring the mixture to a simmer and let cook for five minutes before adding the cream. Bring the mixture back to a simmer on a low heat, add the browned chicken and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the remaining 2 tbsp of butter and season with salt and pepper.

When ready, garnish with chopped coriander and serve with naan or cooked basmati rice

