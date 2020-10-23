World Champagne Day: Best cocktail for Friday sundowners!

Did you know you can mix gin with champagne for the ultimate cocktail ?

Why not add a touch of gin to your favourite bubbly? That way you get to enjoy the best of both beverages. For Friday sundowners we recommend the French 75.

What is a French 75?

Named for a famously smooth French gun (the Canon de 75 modèle 1897), the French 75 is considerably more fun than its artillery namesake.

Some say it was created by British soldiers in France during World War I and mixed in spent shell casings, but it was enjoyed (with a different name) by the Prince of Wales as far back as the 18th Century.

It is essentially a Tom Collins where the soda is replaced with Champagne. Now contemplate that for a moment…yes, it is as good as it sounds.

How to make it

30 ml Hendrick’s gin

10 ml Sugar Syrup

10 ml Lemon Juice

Champagne

Preparation:

Add gin, sugar and lemon to a cocktail shaker.

Add ice, shake well and fine strain into a flute.

Top with champagne

Drink and enjoy !

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.