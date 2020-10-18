Cool down with this kiwi and banana ice lollies recipe

Ice lollies are great for the warmer weather and they are easy to make.

Ingredients

• 3 organic kiwis, peeled

• 2 organic bananas, peeled

• 1 cup organic vanilla yoghurt

Method:

1. Whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until smooth.

2. Taste and sweeten with a little honey – the amount will depend on the tartness of the kiwi fruit.

3. Pour into ice lolly moulds and freeze for approx. 4 hours.

4. Place the mould in a little boiling water for a few minutes to release the sides so you can tip the lollies out.

The article first appeared on Living and Loving and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.