Food and Drink 18.10.2020 11:15 am

Cool down with this kiwi and banana ice lollies recipe

Citizen reporter
Cool down with this kiwi and banana ice lollies recipe

Kiwi and banana ice lollies. Photo: iStock

Kiwi and banana ice lollies are the perfect treat for the family and friends during the warm weather.

Ice lollies are great for the warmer weather and they are easy to make.

Ingredients
• 3 organic kiwis, peeled
• 2 organic bananas, peeled
• 1 cup organic vanilla yoghurt

Method:
1. Whizz all the ingredients in a food processor until smooth.
2. Taste and sweeten with a little honey – the amount will depend on the tartness of the kiwi fruit.
3. Pour into ice lolly moulds and freeze for approx. 4 hours.
4. Place the mould in a little boiling water for a few minutes to release the sides so you can tip the lollies out.

The article first appeared on Living and Loving and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,928 new cases, recovery rate stands at 90%

Weather Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot


today in print

Read Today's edition