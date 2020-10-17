Pizza and quiche all in one low carb recipe is a winner

Think pizza and quiche and pizza mashed together to make quizza! It doesn’t have all the carbs you might be worried about.

Ingredients

4 (Free Range if you can) eggs

4 Tbsp cream cheese

A Grind of your favourite salt or herbed salt

1 tbsp coconut oil for frying

3 medium baby marrows roughly grated

2 tbsp tomato puree

3-4 slices of quality salami (or any meat or veggie topping you will enjoy on pizza – except ham off course)

Generous handful grated cheese (Mozzarella or white cheddar)

How to

Preheat your oven on grill

In a mixing bowl, mix the eggs and cream cheese with a blending stick into a creamy consistency.

Grate the baby marrows. In a medium to large pan, on medium to high heat, melt the coconut oil and spread the baby marrows over the surface of the pan. Sprinkle with salt and allow to fry for a minute without stirring. Now add the cream cheese mix and allow the batter to form a crust and set on the sides of the pan only. (About 2 minutes)

Pop the pan into the oven under the grill. The quizza will get puffy and will brown between 3 to 4 minutes.

Take out of the oven and spread the tomato puree, add toppings and lastly, the cheese.

Pop into the oven for another 2 – 3 minutes.

Cut into your preferred portion sizes and well… the rest you can figure out right?

Yields four quarters or eight smaller sizes at about 3.5 grams carbs per 1 quarter portion.

Recipe provided courtesy of Low-Carb is Lekker food blog. All recipes and pictures copyright to Ine Reynierse.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

