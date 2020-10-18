Easy and tasty chocolate chip cookie recipe

An oldie but a goodie. Try this classic chocolate chip cookies.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Cooking spray

How to

Preheat oven to 190C.

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Add applesauce, sugar and butter into a small bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy(about 2 minutes). Beat in vanilla and egg. Combine wet and dry ingredients; beat at low speed until well blended. Fold in chips.

Place 5 cm apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 190C for 10 minutes or until almost set. Cool on pan 2 to 3 minutes or until firm. Remove cookies from pan; cool on wire racks.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

