Food and Drink 18.10.2020 11:00 am

Easy and tasty chocolate chip cookie recipe

Citizen reporter
Easy and tasty chocolate chip cookie recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookie. Photo: iStock

Try this yummy and easy chocolate chip cookie recipe.

An oldie but a goodie. Try this classic chocolate chip cookies.

Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Cooking spray

How to
Preheat oven to 190C.

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Add applesauce, sugar and butter into a small bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy(about 2 minutes). Beat in vanilla and egg. Combine wet and dry ingredients; beat at low speed until well blended. Fold in chips.

Homemade warm Chocolate Chip Cookies. Photo: iStock

Place 5 cm apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 190C for 10 minutes or until almost set. Cool on pan 2 to 3 minutes or until firm. Remove cookies from pan; cool on wire racks.

This article first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,928 new cases, recovery rate stands at 90%

Weather Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot


today in print

Read Today's edition