Easy and tasty chocolate chip cookie recipe

An oldie but a goodie. Try this classic chocolate chip cookies.
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Cooking spray
How to
Preheat oven to 190C.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Add applesauce, sugar and butter into a small bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy(about 2 minutes). Beat in vanilla and egg. Combine wet and dry ingredients; beat at low speed until well blended. Fold in chips.
Place 5 cm apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 190C for 10 minutes or until almost set. Cool on pan 2 to 3 minutes or until firm. Remove cookies from pan; cool on wire racks.
