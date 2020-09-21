 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Biryani – ‘The dish’ to serve on all best and auspicious occasions

Food and Drink 16 mins ago

The key ingredient is love, says Auntie Muligar.

Claire Warneke
21 Sep 2020
11:10:36 AM
PREMIUM!
Biryani – ‘The dish’ to serve on all best and auspicious occasions

Biryani. Photo: iStock

Just say the word “biryani” in a room full of South Africans, and the nostalgia is palpable. It’s a meal that takes you back to granny’s kitchen, to mom’s Tupperware full of padkos, to weddings, family reunions and occasions which aren’t even occasions, they’re just “because Aunty said so”. It’s a meal that’s not just a meal. It’s history, it’s culture, it’s family, it’s art – and it’s love. Every aunty has her method; the way her mom made it, and her grandmother, and her great-grandmother… Of course, there are some tweaks along the way. A little extra ginger? Butter...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital

Crime Suspect arrested for Rafferty farm murders after KZN Premier calls for calm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.