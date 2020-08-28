Cocktail hour: Classic daiquiri

The classic daiquiri is made with just three basic ingredients: rum, citrus juice and sugar.

Combine the sweetness of simple syrup with the sourness of lime juice for a well-balanced drink.

This recipe, originally shared by All4Women, is extremely easy to make and a great way to kickstart the weekend.

Ingredients

3 tbsp simple syrup (1 cup sugar, 1 cup water)

6 tbsp white rum

4 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice (bottled juice is not a suitable substitute)

8 ice blocks

Method

1. To make your simple syrup, boil together the sugar and the water until it forms a thick syrup.

2. Put this in a bottle and store it in your fridge for your festive season cocktail needs.

3. To make your daiquiri, add all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker (or a large glass bottle with a screw cap).

4. Shake it very vigorously for a minute.

5. Pour into cocktail glasses, making sure any remaining ice stays behind.

Recipe by Lizet Hartley, courtesy of Melkkos & Merlot

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.