Food and Drink 28.8.2020 04:00 pm

Cocktail hour: Classic daiquiri

Citizen reporter
Cocktail hour: Classic daiquiri

Classic daiquiri cocktail. Picture: iStock

If you love sour-style cocktails, this one is for you.

The classic daiquiri is made with just three basic ingredients: rum, citrus juice and sugar.

Combine the sweetness of simple syrup with the sourness of lime juice for a well-balanced drink.

This recipe, originally shared by All4Women, is extremely easy to make and a great way to kickstart the weekend.

Ingredients

3 tbsp simple syrup (1 cup sugar, 1 cup water)
6 tbsp white rum
4 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice (bottled juice is not a suitable substitute)
8 ice blocks

Method

1. To make your simple syrup, boil together the sugar and the water until it forms a thick syrup.

2. Put this in a bottle and store it in your fridge for your festive season cocktail needs.

3. To make your daiquiri, add all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker (or a large glass bottle with a screw cap).

4. Shake it very vigorously for a minute.

5. Pour into cocktail glasses, making sure any remaining ice stays behind.

Recipe by Lizet Hartley, courtesy of Melkkos & Merlot

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cocktail hour: Strawberry and Limoncello mojitos 21.8.2020
Chef Zanele van Zyl shares her twist on the popular 7 Colours dish 21.8.2020
Recipe: Frozen yoghurt and fruit bars 21.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition