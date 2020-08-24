Food and Drink 24.8.2020 02:52 pm

6 simple ways to eat healthy while on a budget

Citizen reporter, Buzz60
Picture: iStock

Here are a few hacks to make sure you keep eating healthy while you stick to your budget.

Eating healthy doesn’t necessarily have to be a complicated and costly affair. It’s easy to achieve if you take a bit of time to get yourself organised.

Here are five simple ways to enjoy nourishing and nutritional food without breaking the bank.

Plan your meals

Take stock of what’s in your fridge and kitchen cupboards, then make a list and stick to it. This ensures you don’t buy things you may not use – which helps avoid wasting money.

Picture: iStock

Don’t shop on an empty stomach

How many times have you come home with way more groceries than you intended to buy? A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine showed that this age-old advice holds true.

Shopping for groceries when you’re hungry does actually influence food choices: you’re more likely to buy unhealthy, high-calorie foods.

Choose whole instead of precut

Precut foods cost more than whole foods. While it may seem convenient, take some time to chop food yourself – your wallet will thank you.

Picture: iStock

Buy produce in season

Buying fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season is cheaper as they are grown locally instead of needing to be imported.

Frozen is just as good as fresh

In some ways, frozen produce is better than fresh as it has a longer shelf life. This means it won’t expire quickly and you won’t waste money by throwing it out before you’ve had the chance to use it.

Picture: iStock

Batch cooking is the way to go

Big batch cooking is a cooking trend that everyone should get behind. By cooking for just one day, you can easily have a supply of meals for an entire week.

Cooking in bulk guarantees you always have a meal on-hand so you won’t be tempted to order a takeaway.

