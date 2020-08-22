Out and about: 3 restaurants to visit this weekend

Level 2 regulations mean many can eat out for the first time in what feels like an eternity (five months to be precise).

Despite restaurants being able to operate with limitations during Level 3, with Covid-19 cases surging many still felt unsafe to venture out.

The Citizen has whipped out our dusty black book and found three options to venture out this weekend for a bit of a drink, good food and hopefully a relaxed experience.

Pablo Sandton

Where: The Mint Hotel, 84 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg,

Time: Operating hours may differ

Contact: 078-206-4463 or karen@hellopablo.co.za

(Formerly Pablo Eggs Go Bar): Good news. The popular eatery, which shut in Melville over lockdown, has now moved to Sandton. Situated at 84 Katherine Street, Pablo at The Mint Hotel sees the restaurant synonymous with brunch culture revived.

“We feel very privileged and excited to host our Pablo familia at this new location with a new and improved offering,” said Louis Roux, co-owner of Pablo Sandton.

The menu is divided into the breakfast/brunch of Pablo Eggs-Go-Bar, and in the evening Pablo Sandton signature dishes from its former outpost as well as favourites from Dos Manos, the restaurant at their Melville guesthouse, Pablo House.

If you go, try the Shakshuka and Yemeni bread – always a winner! These eggs cooked in a spicy tomato base is a savoury sensation.

Pablo at The Mint Hotel opens from Wednesday to Monday from 7am to 3.30pm for breakfast, brunch and lunch with a reduced dinner offering from 3.30pm to 8pm.

Safety first

All guest are screened before parking on entering the premises

Guests are screened again at the entrance of the restaurant

Patrons are also requested to provide their full names and contact details

Touch-free hand-sanitisers are placed all around the building and restaurant

All staff are in PPE as per regulations

All tables and chairs santised between patrons

Utmost care is taken to ensure customer and staff safety

Arbour Café

Where: 64 St Andrew St, Birdhaven

Time: Open daily from 7am

Contact: 011-788-4111 or arbourcafe.co.za

Tucked away in the quaint little Birdhaven shopping centre in Illovo is Arbour Café, a French-inspired café and crêperie with delicious and wholesome food.

The eatery is famous for their gluten-free, buckwheat galettes (savoury French pancakes), or try the smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, dill crème fraïche and red onion sandwich.

There are also butter croissants and decadent cakes, duck confit orange and fennel salads and a selection of bubbly, wine and French champagnes. The café is dog-friendly and has free Wi-Fi.

Owner Larry David says: “Looking forward to our guests being able to relax in our courtyard with a glass of bubbly.”

Safety first

Wipe down and sanitise between tables

There is a health check for people to fill out when they sit down and eat

All staff have masks – kitchen staff and front of house

Social distancing stickers to remind customers to maintain a 1.5m distance

Health and safety questionnaires for customers through a QR code to avoid using the same pen

Sanitiser available for customers

La Parada

Where: Parkhurst Square, 38 4th Ave, Parkhurst, Johannesburg

Time: Wednesday – Sunday: 12pm to 9pm

Contact: 010-035-6894 or karen@ parkhurst@laparada.co.za

Parkhurst Square will have a live performance in-store weekly where diners can expect delicious drinks, unique tapas and a vibe like no other.

“We‘ve moved away from traditional Spanish tapas,” explains chef and quality manager Sian.

“We’ve tried to elevate the level of elegance and quality. The menu is focused on serving fresh seasonal dishes, where we have added new and unique tapas only served at Parkhurst. We have also incorporated new, edgy cocktails.”

Safety first

Team members wear face shields

Back of house and bar staff wear gloves and masks while preparing products

Alert alarm every 15 minutes to remind staff to constantly wash their hands, clean and sanitise workspaces

Maintain social distancing requirements

Adhering to limited capacity requirements

Minimum number of staff on duty during shifts

Safety officer to regularly sanitise public touch points

Contactless payment options

