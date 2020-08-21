Recipe: Frozen yoghurt and fruit bars

You can whip up these frozen yoghurt and fruit bars in no time. All you need is pouches of Squish 100% fruit and vegetable purees and a few other pantry staples.
Not only are these bars delicious but they are also packed with nutrients. Your little one is bound to enjoy them as a snack and there’s no reason why parents can’t have them too with their morning coffee.
The flavour of these bars can be adapted, depending on what ingredients you have in your kitchen and your child’s preferences/allergies.
Ingredients
- 1 cup pitted dates (Soaking them in ¼ cup water for 20 minutes is guaranteed to get them soft and make a syrup which you can add to the mixture for extra gooeyness)
- 2 cups oats of your choice
- ½ cup sugar-free peanut butter or any nut butter of your choice (Sunflower butter is a great option for those who are allergic to peanuts and tree nuts)
- ¼ cup desiccated coconut
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 2 pouches Squish fruit puree of your choice
- 1½ cups (375ml) plain full-cream yoghurt
- 1 pouch Squish fruit puree with yoghurt
- 1 cup (100g) frozen berries or fresh fruit
Optional toppings
- Granola
- Sliced almonds
- Toasted coconut flakes
- Cranberries/dates
Method
1. Put the berries or fresh fruit on the stove and once they have lightly stewed for 3-5 minutes, set aside to cool.
2. Blend the dates in a blender until they are smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.
3. Add the oats, Squish fruit puree pouches, coconut, peanut butter, vanilla and cinnamon and blitz again.
4. You may need to scrape down the sides once or twice in between to ensure the dates are smooth. (Little bits don’t matter too much, but try to get it to a smooth consistency.)
5. Transfer the mix to a lined baking dish and flatten it into the base so it becomes compact and firm to the touch. It should be about 1.5cm in thickness.
6. In a separate bowl, mix the Squish fruit puree with yoghurt and the plain full-cream yoghurt.
7. Drizzle the yoghurt mix onto your base layer first, followed by the stewed berries.
8. Use a knife to create a swirl. Add optional toppings
9. Put into the freezer and allow 1-2 hours of freeze time. The bars need to be solid enough to cut without crumbling.
10. Take them out and cut into squares. Serve and enjoy!
Note: it’s a good idea to leave the bars to thaw for a few minutes before eating, especially if they have been in the freezer overnight.
