Cocktail hour: Strawberry and Limoncello mojitos

What happens when you combine strawberry lemonade and a traditional mojito? A uniquely fruity drink that will leave you wanting more.

As strawberry season starts in spring, now is the perfect time to think about whipping up a big batch of this cocktail.

This recipe, originally shared by All4Women, is unlike anything you’ve ever had before.

Ingredients

Strawberry lemonade

1½ cup fresh strawberries, pureed

250ml (1 cup) freshly squeezed lemon juice

1¼ cup granulated sugar

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Mojito cocktail

30ml Limoncello

30ml white rum

30ml strawberry lemonade

Juice of half a lime

Club soda

Extra lime slices, for serving

Fresh mint leaves

2 stems fresh rosemary, for garnishing

Method

1. Start by making the strawberry lemonade. Place the strawberry puree, lemon juice, sugar and rosemary in a saucepan.

2. Bring up to the boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Skim off any scum that rises to the surface.

3. Simmer on medium-high for about 10 minutes until slightly reduced and syrupy.

4. Remove the rosemary sprigs and strain to remove the strawberry seeds.

5. Pour into a sterilised bottle and seal.

6. For the cocktails, combine the Limoncello, rum and lime juice.

7. Pour into a chilled glass and top with club soda and swizzle gently to combine.

8. Add fresh lemon slices and mint leaves.

9. Rest the rosemary stems on the rim of the glass and light just before serving.

Recipe by Diane Bibby, courtesy of Bibby’s Kitchen @ 36

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.