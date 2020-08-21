Food and Drink 21.8.2020 04:00 pm

Cocktail hour: Strawberry and Limoncello mojitos

Citizen reporter
Strawberry and Limoncello mojito cocktail. Picture: Diane Bibby

Sail through spring with this refreshing drink in hand.

What happens when you combine strawberry lemonade and a traditional mojito? A uniquely fruity drink that will leave you wanting more.

As strawberry season starts in spring, now is the perfect time to think about whipping up a big batch of this cocktail.

This recipe, originally shared by All4Women, is unlike anything you’ve ever had before.

Ingredients

Strawberry lemonade
1½ cup fresh strawberries, pureed
250ml (1 cup) freshly squeezed lemon juice
1¼ cup granulated sugar
2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Mojito cocktail
30ml Limoncello
30ml white rum
30ml strawberry lemonade
Juice of half a lime
Club soda
Extra lime slices, for serving
Fresh mint leaves
2 stems fresh rosemary, for garnishing

Method

1. Start by making the strawberry lemonade. Place the strawberry puree, lemon juice, sugar and rosemary in a saucepan.

2. Bring up to the boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Skim off any scum that rises to the surface.

3. Simmer on medium-high for about 10 minutes until slightly reduced and syrupy.

4. Remove the rosemary sprigs and strain to remove the strawberry seeds.

5. Pour into a sterilised bottle and seal.

6. For the cocktails, combine the Limoncello, rum and lime juice.

7. Pour into a chilled glass and top with club soda and swizzle gently to combine.

8. Add fresh lemon slices and mint leaves.

9. Rest the rosemary stems on the rim of the glass and light just before serving.

Recipe by Diane Bibby, courtesy of  Bibby’s Kitchen @ 36

