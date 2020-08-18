DJ Shimza’s restaurant The Hang Awt set to reopen its doors

Shimza has announced that his restaurant is set to reopen following its closure due to the national lockdown.

He took to social media to notify the public that The Hang Awt 1632 will welcome back customers from Saturday, 22 August 2020.

“Back in business opening this Saturday, chilled day vibes with great food from 11am till 9pm,” he wrote on Twitter.

The post was accompanied by some mouthwatering pictures of food that the restaurant serves, including ribs, chicken wings, fries and prawns.

Back in business opening this Saturday, chilled day vibes with great food from 11am till 9pm. @thehangawt #HangAwt ???????????????????????????????? ????Tembisa pic.twitter.com/CX8QPPvSUu — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) August 17, 2020

The restaurant will be open from 11am to 9pm and is now a daytime venue until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The Hang Awt 1632 is situated in Shimza’s hometown of Tembisa and has been operational since 25 October 2019. The musician has described the place as “a hangout spot with good food and drinks”.

Opening my new business today ???????????????? it’s called Hang Awt 1632 and it’s in Tembisa. A hang out spot with good food and drinks ???????????????????????? 25/10/19 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 25, 2019

He also encouraged people to sanitise, wash their hands and wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

DJ Shimza, whose real name is Ashley Raphala, has been keeping busy during the lockdown.

Apart from his restaurant still being open for deliveries, he also hosted a live digital concert on Twitter titled Quarantine Online Party alongside DJ pH.

The duo then went on to partner with Channel O for the hit music show Lockdown House Party.

