Recipe: Put a twist on the classic Cuban cocktail with these apple mojitos

The classic Cuban mojito is traditionally made with rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint.

For a different take on the sweet and citrusy beverage, why not try an apple mojito instead?

This recipe, originally shared by All4Women, with a unique twist could be just the thing to sip on this spring if you’re looking for a refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients

90ml club soda

15ml lime juice

10 mint leaves muddled with ¼ tsp sugar

75ml light rum

75ml apple juice reduction

Method

1. Make juice reduction by simmering 1.5 cups of apple juice in a small saucepan until it has reduced to ½ cup. Set aside to cool.

2. Muddle mint with sugar in the bottom of a double highball glass.

3. Add juice reduction, rum and lime juice. Stir. Add ice.

4. Add club soda and stir gently.

5. Garnish with apple peel or slice, fresh mint and a lime wedge.

Recipe by Russell van Kraayenburg, courtesy of Chasing Delicious

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.