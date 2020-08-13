Popular Melville restaurant Pablo Eggs Go Bar finds new home at Sandton hotel

Popular Melville restaurant Pablo Eggs Go Bar is set to reopen with an expanded menu and trading hours after finding a new home.

The trendy brunch spot has rebranded as Pablo and can now be found at the newly opened Mint Hotel, which is situated at 84 Katherine Street, Sandown in Sandton.

The Shakshuka haven announced last month that it was forced to shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking to close the Melville location, but we feel very privileged and excited to host our Pablo familia at this new location with a new and improved offering,” said Louis Roux, co-owner of Pablo Sandton.

In a statement, the brand stated that the relocation has allowed Louis and partner Leigh Roux to expand Pablo’s culinary journey as the establishment transitions to an all-day and full-dinner experience.

The menu is divided into the breakfast/brunch of Pablo Eggs-Go-Bar, and evening Pablo Sandton.

Customers can look forward to a return of signature dishes from its former Melville outpost as well as favourites from Dos Manos, a restaurant at the couple’s Melville guesthouse Pablo House.

The menu boasts sharing styles, mezze and small plates offerings as well as pizza and Middle Eastern-inspired tacos, while wood-fired grills are on offer from lunch and dinner.

The Rouxs have retained the recipe for their original master dough first created in 2018 at Dos Manos and will be using this as the base for Pablo’s scrumptious wood fire pizzas.

The sleek restaurant seats 100 people and has a wonderful view as the dining room leads out onto the hotel’s pool terrace.

Pablo at the Mint Hotel is open Wednesday to Monday from 7am to 3.30pm for breakfast, brunch and lunch. A reduced dinner offering is served from 3.30pm to 8pm (Hours are lockdown specific and subject to revision).

The restaurant, which caters to hotel guests, also offers a Grab and Go breakfast from 7am until 9.30am where you can pick up some coffee, a Shakshuka bowl or oven-baked granola with thick Greek yoghurt and seasonal fruit.

