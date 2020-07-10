The mystery behind why you can’t find Ghost Pops solved

Many South Africans have been searching for Ghost Pops, without success, leading to fears that the popular maize snack had been discontinued.

A radio listener recently posed the question to the 947 Breakfast Club of what happened to Ghost Pops.

“Guys I’m so upset. I’ve literally gone through every shop, garage, spaza and mall and I can’t find Ghost Pops anywhere,” he said.

Presenter Frankie du Toit said he noticed them go off shelves about three weeks ago.

Several Twitter users also wondered “where are the Ghost Pops at”?

The good news is that Ghost Pops has not come to an end, reports All4Women. But the bad news is that South Africans will need to wait a little bit longer before they can enjoy the chips again.

According to Senior Communications Manager for Simba Meghna Laxman, Ghost Pops have not been discontinued.

“We had to make some difficult choices because of lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions as to which brands we produce, but we will be bringing Ghost Pops back to the stores soon.

“It may take a bit of time before products go from being produced in our factories to consumers seeing them on shelves,” Laxman added.

Simba also confirmed the news on Twitter: “Ghost Pops production is paused due to the current restrictions in South Africa, a certain number of products can be produced. Once we are allowed to produce as per normal, it will be back.”

