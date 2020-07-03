food and drink 3.7.2020 04:00 pm

Recipe: Johnnie Walker Gold Highball cocktail

Refilwe Modise
Johnnie Walker Gold Highball cocktail. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Fruity iced tea complements the smoky notes of whisky in this elegant cocktail.

This week’s featured recipe from Diageo SA’s brand ambassador Reginald Mthembu is called the Johnnie Walker Gold Highball.

Ingredients

50ml Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve
15ml lemon juice
25ml peach syrup
Peach ice tea

Method

1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

2. Add the whisky, lemon juice and peach syrup

3. Top up with peach ice tea and stir.

4. Garnish with dehydrated peaches and thyme.

