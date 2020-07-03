Recipe: Johnnie Walker Gold Highball cocktail

This week’s featured recipe from Diageo SA’s brand ambassador Reginald Mthembu is called the Johnnie Walker Gold Highball.

Johnnie Walker Gold Highball

Ingredients

50ml Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

15ml lemon juice

25ml peach syrup

Peach ice tea

Method

1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

2. Add the whisky, lemon juice and peach syrup

3. Top up with peach ice tea and stir.

4. Garnish with dehydrated peaches and thyme.

