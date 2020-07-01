Breakfast sorted: Hello Frittata

Tired of the cereals, bacon, and eggs? Then try this delicious back-to-school breakfast frittata which is filled with goodness and flavour.

As more grades set to reopen on 6 July, parents will be scrambling to make something good and healthy for breakfast.

This hearty breakfast frittata will get you and your kids started for your day and fill them up longer than you think.

Ingredients

250g chopped streaky bacon, chopped

8 eggs

Salt and black pepper

20g butter

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 medium potatoes, cooked, peeled and cubed

1 can All Gold Mediterranean Style Diced Tomatoes

45ml parsley, chopped

125g Cheddar cheese, grated

Instructions

Preheat the stove, use a grill pan. Place the bacon on a baking tray lined with foil. Grill for one to two minutes each side or until crispy.

Drain the bacon on a plate lined with a paper towel and chop into bite-sized pieces and set aside.Whisk the eggs together, season with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Melt the butter in a heavy-based, ovenproof non-stick frying pan over low heat. Add the onion and crushed garlic.

Cook, stirring occasionally, for three to four minutes or until the onion softens.

Add the bacon, cooked potato, All Gold Mediterranean Style Diced Tomatoes, and parsley.

Scatter the cheese over the top and pour the egg mixture into the pan. Tilt the pan to distribute the egg mixture evenly.

Reduce the heat to low and cook for seven to eight minutes or until the frittata is almost set (its surface should still be slightly runny).

You can bake in an oven preheated to 180°C for 10-15 minutes, depending on the depth of the frying pan.

Place the pan under the grill. Grill the frittata for three to five minutes or until just set and lightly golden.

Allow to cool for two minutes. Cut the frittata into wedges and serve immediately.

