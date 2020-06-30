5 delicious foods to eat when you’re trying to lose weight

Losing weight isn’t about counting calories or skipping meals – making healthy food choices is a key factor in weight loss.

You should aim to include lots of protein and fibre in your diet because these will fill you up and keep those hunger pangs at bay.

Here are some of the nutritious and delicious foods to try on your weight loss journey:

Fruit and veggie smoothies

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet as they are full of antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients and fibre.

However, you need to mindful of the sugar content in your smoothie ingredients – a good choice is leafy greens, strawberries and avocados.

ALSO READ: Even fruit contains a lot of sugar, so be careful about which ones you eat

Chia seeds

Chia means “strength” in the Mayan language, so it comes as no surprise that these little seeds are great energy boosters.

Chia seeds contain fibre protein and omega-3 fatty acids which can help reduce your risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.

Bone broth

This nutritious liquid is made by boiling the bones and connective tissue of animals.

Bone broth is a source of collagen and gelatine which can help heal joints and promote youthful skin. It also aids in weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer.

ALSO READ: Try these quick and easy one-tray recipes

Alkaline foods

The alkaline diet encourages people to eat alkaline foods (pH 7 to 14) to help your body maintain a naturally healthy balance.

The diet recommends eating more vegetables and fruits, drinking lots of water, and cutting out sugar and processed foods.

Tomato soup

Soups are delicious, healthy and filling – but only if you use the right ingredients.

Keep the calories down by using tomatoes and bone broth as a base for soups instead of cream.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.