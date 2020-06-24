Ingredients

3 eggs

500ml castor or brown sugar

250ml flour

125ml cocoa powder

125g chocolate, chopped into rough pieces

125g butter

30ml golden syrup

50g almonds, roughly chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C and line a 20cm square tin with baking paper.

2. Beat the eggs and sugar until pale.

3. In a small saucepan, melt the butter, chocolate and syrup over medium heat.

4. Sift the flour and cocoa powder into the egg mixture and combine.

5. Beat in the melted chocolate mixture until the batter is thick.

6. Pour into prepared tin and top with almond. Gently press the nuts into the surface of the batter.

7. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. When testing with a knife, it won’t come out clean, but rather a small amount of cake should stick to the knife when it is removed. It shouldn’t be raw, but rather sticky.

8. Score the brownies into 16 squares while they are still hot and set aside to cool completely before removing from the tin.

The recipe Easy Chocolate Brownies appeared first on Grace Stevens.

