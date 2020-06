This week’s featured recipe from Diageo SA’s brand ambassador Reginald Mthembu is called the Ciroc Summer Tizer.

It’s refreshing and easy to make for those warm South African winter afternoons.

Ciroc Summer Tizer

Ingredients

50ml Cîroc Snap Frost Vodka

25ml strawberry syrup

15ml lemon juice

Appletiser

Basil leaves, to garnish

Sliced strawberries, to garnish

