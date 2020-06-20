WATCH: SA winemaker adapts during pandemic

The wine industry has been severely knocked by the Covid-19 lockdown but this has not stopped one winemaker who has learned to cope and adapt during this time.

James Mackenzie from Nabygelegen cellar in Wellington, Western Cape, said he learned to be flexible in the market and adjusting their business approach.

“I think also managing cash flows have to become a big part of our business they always have been but now this had added a new element to that,” he said.

Some businesses have adapted really well by selling directly to their customers using technology.

The wine industry largely exports its products, they are now using video calls and virtual tastings to keep their businesses going abroad.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.