Recipe: Thick vegetable and chicken soup with dombolo

Ingredients

Dombolo

70g cake flour

70g mealie meal

2,5ml instant dry yeast

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

Pinch of salt

125ml (½ cup) warm water

Soup

30ml (2 tbsp butter

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 large potato, chopped

1 leek, chopped

350g broccoli, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 baby marrow, chopped

1 litre vegetable stock

4 chicken breasts, roasted and cubed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

1. To make the dombolos, mix all of the dry ingredients well together in a large bowl and pour in the water. Mix until you have a workable dough.

2. Place in a lightly oiled bowl and leave in a warm place to rise until doubled in size, for about 1 hour.

3. Divide the dough into small pieces and roll into balls. Place on a tray and leave in a warm place for 8 minutes.

4. Melt the butter in a large pot and sauté the garlic.

5. Stir in the potato and leek and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

6. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil.

7. Reduce the heat and continue to simmer for 10 minutes.

8. Place the dombolos on top of your soup, cover the pot and cook until the dombolos have puffed up, for 20 – 30 minutes.

