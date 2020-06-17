Winter is here, which also means the cold and flu season is in full swing.

Several studies have shown that chicken soup can reduce inflammation and ease the symptoms of respiratory tract infections.

Soup is also a nutritious option to boost your immune system – which is important when it comes to fighting off illness.

Keep sickness at bay with this cold-fighting chicken noodle soup recipe.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery ribs, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 tbsp minced lemongrass

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

5 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

450g boneless, skinless chicken thighs

¾ cup uncooked ditalini pasta

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

Method

1. Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

2. Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes.

3. Stir in garlic, ginger, lemongrass, thyme and rosemary until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Whisk in chicken stock, bay leaves and 1 cup water; bring to a boil.

5. Add chicken; reduce heat and simmer. Cook, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 10-12 minutes.

6. Remove chicken and shred, using two forks; set aside.

7. Stir in pasta and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes.

8. Stir in chicken and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

9. Serve immediately, garnished with chives, if desired.

The recipe Cold Fighting Chicken Noodle Soup appeared first on Damn Delicious.

