Recipe: Gin & Juice Around the World cocktail

Diageo SA’s brand ambassador Reginald Mthembu serves a delicious and refreshing cocktail recipe that is easy to make at home.
Gin & Juice Around the World
Ingredients
50ml Tanqueray No Ten
50ml coconut water
100ml pineapple juice
15ml lemon juice
Pineapple slice, to garnish
Method
1. Fill a highball glass with ice.
2. Add the gin, lemon juice, coconut water and pineapple juice.
3. Stir, then garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple.
