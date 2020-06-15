food and drink 15.6.2020 03:46 pm

Recipe: Gin & Juice Around the World cocktail

Gin & Juice Around the World cocktail. Picture: Refilwe Modise

This easy and refreshing gin cocktail features two delicious tropical fruits – coconut and pineapple.

Diageo SA’s brand ambassador Reginald Mthembu serves a delicious and refreshing cocktail recipe that is easy to make at home.

Gin & Juice Around the World

Ingredients

50ml Tanqueray No Ten
50ml coconut water
100ml pineapple juice
15ml lemon juice
Pineapple slice, to garnish

Method

1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

2. Add the gin, lemon juice, coconut water and pineapple juice.

3. Stir, then garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple.

