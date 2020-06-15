Recipe: Gin & Juice Around the World cocktail

Diageo SA’s brand ambassador Reginald Mthembu serves a delicious and refreshing cocktail recipe that is easy to make at home.

Gin & Juice Around the World

Ingredients

50ml Tanqueray No Ten

50ml coconut water

100ml pineapple juice

15ml lemon juice

Pineapple slice, to garnish

Method

1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

2. Add the gin, lemon juice, coconut water and pineapple juice.

3. Stir, then garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple.

