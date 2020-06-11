GUIDE: Four ways to get your eating habits back on track

Lockdown has meant irregular schedules, extra snacking opportunities and changes to working routines.

During this stressful time, dieting seems to have gone out the window and have many have turned to food for comfort.

It’s easier to overindulge on snacks and binge eat when you’re at home all day, but this can take a toll on your health.

Here are four ways to restore healthy eating habits post-lockdown:

1. Adopt simplicity

While stuck at home, we had to cook more as restaurants weren’t open for deliveries or takeaways. This also resulted in people trying out new recipes, even if only to ease boredom.

Now that almost everyone has been able to return to work under Level 3 regulations, busy schedules mean less available time to spend in the kitchen.

Don’t complicate mealtimes with fancy, time-consuming dishes; keep it simple and use fresh ingredients for flavoursome and nutritious meals.

CrossFit coach Danette Rivera says: “With the simplest food often comes the highest nutrition.”

2. Switch your meals around

While at home, you might have been eating a heavy meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now that you’re back at work, you might end up skipping breakfast or lunch, and have a big dinner.

Why not try a huge breakfast and light lunch and dinner?

A recent study found that eating more at breakfast instead of dinner may cause you to burn twice as many calories and could prevent obesity.

3. Get creative with leftovers

You don’t have to cook a meal from scratch every time you need to eat. You can create something delicious and nutritious from the remains of a previous meal.

For example, leftover vegetables can be blended into a soup for the next day, or leftover cooked chicken can be diced and used for salads and stir-fry.

Repurposing leftovers means you will reduce waste as well as save money and time.

4. Be daring

Step out of your comfort zone and try something different. To avoid feeling tired of eating the same things over and over again, experiment with new recipes.

You can learn more about your eating habits and might just find a new favourite food.

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

