Even fruit contains a lot of sugar, so be careful about which ones you eat

How many times have you heard the saying “An apple a day keep the doctor away”?

This is supposed to mean that eating fruit is a great way to stay healthy. While it may sound like a childish rhyme, there may be some truth to it.

Fruits are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients and fibre. The World Health Organisation recommends eating a minimum of 400g of fruits and vegetables per day to prevent cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes and cancer.

A quote from the animated series The Simpsons reveals just how good fruit is for your diet: “Fruit is nature’s candy.”

The natural sugar in fruit makes it is a healthier alternative to the added sugar found in sweets, desserts and baked goods.

However, not all fruits are equal as some have a higher sugar content than others.

According to the USDA, litchis, mangoes, bananas, passion fruit, cherries, oranges, pomegranates, kiwifruit and grapes are just some of the fruits that sneakily pack a bit more sugar than strawberries or avocadoes.

This doesn’t mean you should cut fruit from your diet; you just need to be mindful of the type of fruits you consume.

While frozen or canned fruit may be more convenient and last longer in your pantry, nothing beats fresh food.

Always choose fresh fruit when possible because both frozen and canned produce can contain added sugar. Just think of fresh peaches compared to canned peaches drenched in syrup and you’ll understand.

So don’t stop eating your favourite fruit yet, even if it does contain a lot of sugar. As with most foods, moderation is key.

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.