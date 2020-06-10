Recipe: Chicken noodle soup

Ingredients

100g vermicelli noodles

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 leek, finely diced

1 carrot, finely diced

2 stalk celery, finely diced

2 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

¼ bunch parsley, stalks finely chopped and leaves picked

1 tbsp ground turmeric

4 cups chicken stock, salt reduced

360g chicken breast, free-range where possible

½ head broccoli, florets finely chopped

Sea salt & black pepper, to taste

Lemon segments, to serve

Method

1. Prepare the vermicelli noodles as per the packet instructions. Set aside.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

3. Add the leek, carrot, celery, garlic, parsley and turmeric and sauté for 5-6 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften.

4. Add the chicken stock to the saucepan and bring to the boil. Once boiling, carefully place the chicken breasts into the saucepan.

5. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is just cooked through.

6. Once the chicken is cooked, use tongs to remove the chicken from the stock.

7. Allow the chicken to cool slightly before shredding it with a knife and fork.

8. Once the chicken has been shredded, return it to the saucepan with the noodles and broccoli.

9. Season to taste with salt and pepper and allow to cook for a further 2-3 minutes.

10. To serve, divide the soup across three bowls and top with parsley leaves and lemon wedges.

Recipe supplied by Jessica Sepel of JS Health

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.