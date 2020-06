Ingredients

1 cup pineapple chunks, frozen

1 cup pawpaw chunks, frozen

Juice from one orange

½ cup coconut yoghurt

1 tsp chia seeds

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

Orange segments, to serve

Method

1. Place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and pulse until combined.

2. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with chia seeds, honey or maple syrup and orange segments.

Recipe supplied by Aninas Recipes

