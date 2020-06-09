food and drink 9.6.2020 10:17 am

Recipe: Ginger, lemon and honey tea

Picture: iStock

This is a classic home remedy for the common cold.

Ingredients

7 cups water
2 lemons, cut in half
3 big thumbs fresh ginger (matured)
3 tbsp pure honey

Method

1. Wash lemons and ginger thoroughly with the hot water.

2. Cut the lemons in half and chop the ginger and peel, or just boil chunks without peeling.

3. Put in the pot and boil with honey for about 20 minutes.

4. Take off the stove, cover with the lid and let it stay covered for 15 minutes.

5. Take out lemon halves and ginger, stir and drink warm just after cooling for 15 minutes, or you can place in the fridge for later.

Recipe supplied by Sandra’s Easy Cooking

