Save time and money with these 5 easy-to-freeze winter meals

Upgrade your food preparation and make mealtimes a little easier with batch cooking.

Winter is the time to curl up with a blanket and a bowl of comfort food.

By cooking for just one day, you can easily have a supply of meals for a whole week or even a month. This will also save you from making unnecessary trips to the grocery store during Level 3 of lockdown.

To get you started, here are some hearty and healthy meal ideas that you can make ahead of time and freeze. Simply defrost and reheat when needed.

Vegetarian casserole

For meat-free Monday or a healthy vegetarian meal, opt for a lentil casserole or butternut and spinach casserole.

Alternatively, try a meatless moussaka filled with grilled eggplant, tomato or bechamel sauce, veggies of your choice, olives and cheese.

Stew

Stew is extremely versatile and can be served with bread, rice or pap.

It is also a budget-friendly meal because the less expensive, tougher cuts of meat are cooked long and slow, resulting in a tender and flavoursome dish.

Soup

What is winter without a delicious bowl of hot soup to warm you up from the inside?

The flavours are can be endless, ranging from good old fashioned chicken to the more adventurous shrimp or roasted red pepper.

Pizza

Pizza is a favourite meal for many families but has a bad reputation for being unhealthy.

Turn store-bought pizzas into a wholesome meal by adding vegetables as healthy toppings (think tomatoes, peppers, onions and mushrooms) and cutting down on the cheese.

For an even healthier option, make a low carb base or smaller portion instead.

All you need to do is bake the bases for half the required time and freeze.

Muffins

A frozen muffin makes for the ideal breakfast on the run. Simply bake and cool these treats before freezing.

Grab one on the go as it will defrost on its own as you go about your day. You can enjoy either sweet or savoury versions.

Reduce your sugar intake by incorporating naturally sweet fruits such as apples and bananas into the muffin mixture.

