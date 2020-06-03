Recipe: Crispy Bull Brand pizza

Ingredients

Sauce

1 x 410g can tomato puree

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

A few basil leaves, torn into smaller pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

Base

160ml ice-cold water

60ml olive oil

2 cups cake flour

1 tsp salt

Extra olive oil, for brushing

Toppings

2 cups grated or sliced mozzarella cheese

1 small red onion, coarsely sliced or chopped

125g mushrooms, sliced or chopped

½ cup each black and green olives, pitted

1 small red pepper, diced

1 small green pepper, diced

Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 x 300g can Bull Brand Corned Meat, cut into small cubes or thin slices

Salt, freshly ground black pepper and dried origanum

Method

1. For the sauce, combine the tomato puree, garlic and basil. Heat and set aside to cool.

2. For the bases, mix the water and 60ml oil. Place the flour and smooth.

3. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes then divide it in two and roll out each piece thinly.

4. Place on greased baking sheets and brush with extra oil.

5. Bake in a preheated oven at 230°C for 5–8 minutes or until cooked.

6. Spread the bases with sauce, cover with cheese and arrange the rest of the ingredients on top.

7. Season with salt, pepper and origanum and bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts then slice and serve.

Recipe supplied by Bull Brand

