Recipe: Red lentil and coconut dahl

Ingredients
30ml extra virgin olive oil
20g fresh garlic peeled and roughly chopped
12g dried cumin
16g garam masala
800g red lentils, cooked and cooled
300g tomatoes, crushed
60ml Maggi chilli sauce
600g low-fat coconut milk
2g fine salt
Method
1. In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
2. Add the garlic and fry for 2-3 minutes.
3. Add the cumin and garam masala and fry until fragrant.
4. Add the lentils and fry for 3-4 minutes.
5. Add the crushed tomatoes, chilli sauce and coconut milk and bring to a slow simmer.
6. Simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes until the mixture is thick and creamy. Season well and serve.
Recipe supplied by Nestle
