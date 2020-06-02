Recipe: Red lentil and coconut dahl

Ingredients

30ml extra virgin olive oil

20g fresh garlic peeled and roughly chopped

12g dried cumin

16g garam masala

800g red lentils, cooked and cooled

300g tomatoes, crushed

60ml Maggi chilli sauce

600g low-fat coconut milk

2g fine salt

Method

1. In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

2. Add the garlic and fry for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the cumin and garam masala and fry until fragrant.

4. Add the lentils and fry for 3-4 minutes.

5. Add the crushed tomatoes, chilli sauce and coconut milk and bring to a slow simmer.

6. Simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes until the mixture is thick and creamy. Season well and serve.

Recipe supplied by Nestle

