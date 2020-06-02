Lock, stock and wine barrel: BNG Prestige Reserve

After weeks of lockdown restrictions, The House of BNG is set to spark up celebrations again, this time with its exclusive new Prestige Reserve.

After creating a stir with its dramatic unveiling at South Africa’s richest horse racing day, the Sun Met, earlier this year, the limited edition Prestige Reserve Brut MCC from The House of BNG is now available at Woolworths and other exclusive outlets, including the prestigious online portal Port2Port.wine.

“Since inception, one of the intentions of The House of BNG has been to innovate the MCC category, which has seen our Brut and Brut Rose products become a favourite celebration partner in SA.

“With the Prestige Reserve we wanted to make an MCC that is the ultimate in luxury – able to stand alongside some of the world’s finest luxury brands.

“It’s all about the detail, from the bubbles to the taste, the colour of the liquid and label,” says Bonang Matheba, founder of The House of BNG.

Inspired by Bonang, the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association, The Prestige Reserve is contained in an elegant black bottle with a honeycomb design and gold-embossed crown and bee logo, emulating Bonang’s “Queen B” moniker.

The Prestige Reserve’s exclusivity is further defined by its limited release with only 4,500 bottles having been made available.

In the style of traditional French method of champagne-making, The Prestige Reserve has been “on the lees” for more than five years after second fermentation in the bottle. This process adds flavour intensity to the wine.

