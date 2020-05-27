Recipe: Chickpea and lamb casserole

Ingredients

1.4kg lamb stewing meat

60ml Maggi chilli sauce

Salt and black pepper

½ cup all-purpose flour

40ml extra virgin olive oil

300g onion, diced

400g carrots, peeled and sliced

2 tsp cumin

¾ tsp cinnamon

3g low-sodium beef stock

400g chickpeas, drained and rinsed

50g preserved lemon, diced

70g green olives, pitted

Method

1. In a large bowl combine the lamb, chilli sauce, pepper and salt and stir well.

2. Sprinkle the flour over and stir to combine.

3. In a large pot, heat the olive oil to high heat.

4. Fry the meat in batches until brown on all sides. Remove from the pot and set aside.

5. Add the onions and carrots to the same pot and fry for 5-7 minutes.

6. Add the cumin and cinnamon and fry until fragrant.

7. Place the meat back in the pot and add in the beef stock.

8. Bring to a simmer and cover. Simmer covered for 40 minutes.

9. Remove the lid and add the chickpeas, preserved lemon and green olives.

10. Allow to simmer uncovered for 15 minutes until the sauce has thickened.

Recipe supplied by Nestle

