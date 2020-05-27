Recipe: Saffron rice pudding

Ingredients

1 x 380g can Nestlé ideal evaporated milk

¾ cup Nestlé sweetened condensed milk

1 cup Basmati rice

2 ½ cups water

2 tbsp warm water

Pinch of saffron threads

6 tsp butter

2 green cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 cup water

⅔ cup sultanas

6 tsp flaked almonds

Cinnamon

Method

1. Place rice and 2 ½ cups water in a large saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Drain.

3. Mix a generous pinch of saffron threads with 2 tbsp warm water and leave to soak.

4. Melt butter in a heavy-based saucepan; add rice, bruised cardamom pods, cinnamon stick and cloves and fry for 2-3 minutes.

5. Stir in evaporated milk, 1 cup water; condensed milk, saffron mixture and sultanas.

6. Bring to the boil and simmer gently, covered, until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

7. The mixture should still be creamy.

8. Add a little extra water during cooking if rice seems too dry.

9. Remove whole spices and serve pudding hot.

10. To serve: scatter flaked almonds over pudding and top with a sprinkling of cinnamon.

Recipe supplied by Nestle

