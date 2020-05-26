Recipe: Vegetable loaded chicken biryani

Ingredients

750g basmati rice

40ml extra virgin olive oil

300g onion, diced

100g carrots, diced

2 dried bay leaves

3 cardamom pods

8g cinnamon

8g turmeric

1.2kg chicken breasts – skinless, boneless, diced

100g medium curry paste

60ml Maggi chilli sauce

2L low sodium chicken stock

80g frozen peas

80g frozen corn

80g fresh green beans, sliced

Fresh coriander, roughly chopped

50g almonds, sliced and toasted

Method

1. Soak the basmati rice in warm water for 15 minutes, then rinse under cold water until the water runs clear. Set aside.

2. In a large saucepan with a lid, heat the olive oil to medium-high heat.

3. Add the onions and carrots and fry for 3-4 minutes until they begin to soften.

4. Add the bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon and turmeric and fry until fragrant.

5. Add the diced chicken, curry paste and chilli sauce and stir to coat well. Fry until the curry paste becomes fragrant.

6. Add the rice into the pan and cover with the chicken stock.

7. Bring to a simmer and secure a tight-fitting lid on top. Allow to cook covered over medium heat for 8-10 minutes.

8. Quickly open the lid and add in the peas, corn and green beans. Stir well and cover immediately. Simmer over low heat for another 5 minutes.

9. Turn off the heat and leave, covered for another 5 minutes.

10. Top with chopped coriander and toasted almonds.

Recipe supplied by Nestle

